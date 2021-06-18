Montreal ranked one of North America's top cities of the future

A new ranking has placed Montreal as one of the world’s most promising economic and investment locations of the future in all of North America.

Financial Times’ fDi Magazine’s latest list of the best North and South American cities for foreign direct investment ranks Monreal at number four overall – and second in Canada.

New York City, Toronto, and San Francisco dominated the list, ranking first, second, and third, respectively.

For the ranking, fDi Magazine collected data using the “specialist online tools fDi Benchmark and fDi Markets.” The cities were then ranked according to five main categories: Economic Potential, Business Friendliness, Human Capital and Lifestyle, Cost-Effectiveness, and Connectivity.

In terms of Business Friendliness, Montreal placed fourth in North America and ranked fourth in the top 25 North American cities for foreign direct strategies for 2021 to 2022.

The full report can be downloaded through the magazine’s website.