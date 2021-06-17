Montreal ranked least stressful city in Canada

Between the constant construction, traffic, and whether the Habs are winning or not, Montreal can be pretty stressful. But according to a new ranking, Montreal is the least stressful city in Canada and is in the top 15 in the world.

CBD company VAAY ranked 100 cities around the world to find the most and least stressful spots. Cities were ranked based on criteria like safety, gender and minority equality, density, traffic, weather, pollution, unemployment rate, financial stress, mental health, access to healthcare, and COVID response.

“Our objective with this study is to show what cities can achieve for their citizens through effective governance, robust environmental policies and well-resourced social welfare systems,” said Finn Age Hänsel, co-founder of VAAY.

After analyzing all of the criteria, three Canadian cities made the top 30 on the list: Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Quebec’s most populous city ranked as the 12th least stressful in the world, and Vancouver as the 29th — just one spot above Toronto’s 30th place.

When looking at individual criteria, Vancouver made an appearance as the city with the eighth best air pollution levels.

But for anyone looking to live the lowest-stress life possible (and for whom geography isn’t an issue) they should consider moving Reykjavik, Iceland, Bern, Switzerland, or Helsinki, Finland since those came in as the three least stressful cities in the world.

Mumbai, India ranked as the most stressful city on the list, with the lowest overall score of just 1 out of a possible 100.