Hockey fans rip into Canadiens after Monday's embarrassing loss

Expectations for the Montreal Canadiens have been pretty low as of late. With an abundance of injuries, players in COVID-protocol, and new management testing the waters, being at the bottom of the league has been somewhat excusable.

On the other hand, Monday night’s performance against the Minnesota Wild was not.

The Canadiens, who now possess the worst record in the league (8-26-7), were embarrassed by the Wild, specifically Kirill Kaprizov, who skated circles around his opponents. Montreal let in a whopping eight goals, which, funnily enough, is the same number of wins they have managed to obtain over 41 games this year.

The most disappointing part was Montreal’s defence crumbling in front of goaltender Michael McNiven. In his NHL debut after Cayden Primeau was pulled after two periods, McNiven let in three goals on seven shots, which is a less than ideal way to start a career in the big league.

“Every single guy in that locker room knows that we need better,” said forward Josh Anderson in a post-game interview. “You’ve got to find a way even when you’re tired… we just left both our goalies out to dry.”

Fans were quick to make light of the abysmal game, posting their most clever memes on Twitter.

Lucky for them, the season is now more than halfway done.

Here are a few replies that made us chuckle through our tears.

