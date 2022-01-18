Gallagher sounds off after another video review goes against Canadiens

It seems like nothing is going the Montreal Canadiens’ way this season.

Including video review.

Injured forward Brendan Gallagher, who’s been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury on December 30, expressed his frustration at NHL decision-makers after another borderline call went against Montreal today.

Gallagher sent out the following tweet during Montreal’s 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes:

disallowed goal vs Carolina this year/vs Arizona goal that counted tonight Disallowed goal vs tampa this year/vs Chicago goal that counted the other night …. What’s the difference? 🤔. Asking for a friend — Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) January 17, 2022

The play on Monday that led to Gallagher’s tweet was a Nick Schmaltz goal late in the second period that extended the Coyotes’ lead to 4-2.

We got you a good goal. Merry Schmaltzmas! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/YHQNDYgEaf — Arizona Coyotes #VOTE4PHIL (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 17, 2022

The Canadiens challenged for goaltender interference but were unsuccessful. They went on to lose the game.

However, it’s not an isolated incident that has Gallagher so frustrated.

The two plays in which Gallagher was involved that he referenced, where Montreal goals were disallowed after review due to goaltender interference, happened during an October 21 game against the Carolina Hurricanes and a December 28 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Gallagher scores but its waived off for goalie interference pic.twitter.com/Xfe3Y9zXWM — alberto (@twistedleafs) October 21, 2021

Looks like the focus is Gallagher hitting Lagace's pad and getting tangled with the goalie stick pic.twitter.com/Kw1Ss22Lae — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 29, 2021

Gallagher also referenced Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev’s controversial overtime winner against the Habs last week. The goal counted after two reviews, one to see whether the puck entered the net legally and then another to see if the play was offside.

WHAT A DRAMATIC ENDING 😅 Philipp Kurashev scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner in bizarre fashion, and after multiple reviews, the play was ruled a good goal and onside, giving the @NHLBlackhawks the win. pic.twitter.com/xpQyljw5IK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 14, 2022

Gallagher isn’t the only member of the Canadiens who doesn’t understand the way video reviews have been called against the team this season. After the game against the Lightning in which they had a goal disallowed, head coach Dominique Ducharme said it seems like there’s a different set of rules for Gallagher when it comes to goalie interference.

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme (translated from French, re: Gallagher's called-back goal): “He was clearly pushed into the goaltender. Clearly, if it’s not No. 11 on his back, normally it’s a goal.” #GoHabsGo #THW — Ryan Szporer (@rszporer) December 29, 2021

Ducharme also voiced his frustration after the loss to the Blackhawks.

"We've got to be 0/10 on those calls. Definitely hard to swallow."–Ducharme. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 14, 2022

Monday’s Canadiens-Coyotes game was between the two worst teams in the NHL this season. The Arizona win moved them three points ahead of Montreal for the second-worst record in the league.