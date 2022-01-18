SportsHockeyCanadiens

Gallagher sounds off after another video review goes against Canadiens

Jan 18 2022, 1:14 am
Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like nothing is going the Montreal Canadiens’ way this season.

Including video review.

Injured forward Brendan Gallagher, who’s been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury on December 30, expressed his frustration at NHL decision-makers after another borderline call went against Montreal today.

Gallagher sent out the following tweet during Montreal’s 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes:

The play on Monday that led to Gallagher’s tweet was a Nick Schmaltz goal late in the second period that extended the Coyotes’ lead to 4-2.

The Canadiens challenged for goaltender interference but were unsuccessful. They went on to lose the game.

However, it’s not an isolated incident that has Gallagher so frustrated.

The two plays in which Gallagher was involved that he referenced, where Montreal goals were disallowed after review due to goaltender interference, happened during an October 21 game against the Carolina Hurricanes and a December 28 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

 

Gallagher also referenced Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev’s controversial overtime winner against the Habs last week. The goal counted after two reviews, one to see whether the puck entered the net legally and then another to see if the play was offside.

Gallagher isn’t the only member of the Canadiens who doesn’t understand the way video reviews have been called against the team this season. After the game against the Lightning in which they had a goal disallowed, head coach Dominique Ducharme said it seems like there’s a different set of rules for Gallagher when it comes to goalie interference.

Ducharme also voiced his frustration after the loss to the Blackhawks.

Monday’s Canadiens-Coyotes game was between the two worst teams in the NHL this season. The Arizona win moved them three points ahead of Montreal for the second-worst record in the league.

Jack WeberJack Weber
