SportsHockeyCanadiens

Montreal Canadiens lines revealed on first day of training camp

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 19 2024, 5:45 pm
Montreal Canadiens lines revealed on first day of training camp
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

With training camp underway, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis gave fans a glimpse of how the team’s lines could look this season.

When the Habs hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday morning, they were split into three scrimmage groups, and there were a few notable combinations.

Team 1 featured last year’s No. 1 forward line, which consisted of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky.

The top trio faced off against a Group 2 line composed of Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, and newly acquired sniper Patrik Laine.

According to journalist Marc-André Godin, rookie Joshua Roy skated on a trio with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson in Group 3. Meanwhile, Joel Armia, Jake Evans, and Brendan Gallagher rounded out a potential fourth line.

While there are already some solid trios in place, the Canadiens’ blue line seems a little harder to decipher for now.

Top pairing defenceman Kaiden Guhle was absent from the skate as he is recovering from getting his appendix removed.

Meanwhile, as per Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports, St. Louis experimented with the following variety of pairings in Group 1 for the scrimmage:

Jayden Struble – Logan Mailloux
Lane Hutson – Justin Barron
David Savard – Arber Xhekaj

Over in Group 2, Canadiens assistant captain Mike Matheson was paired up with prospect David Reinbacher.

Talent was also spread out between the pipes as Montreal’s tandem of Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau were split up.

There will surely be tweaks before the regular season begins, but these are Montreal’s most NHL-ready lines as of today:

Forwards

Juraj Slafkosvky – Nick Suzuki – Cole Caufield
Alex Newhook – Kirby Dach – Patrick Laine
Joshua Roy – Christian Dvorak – Josh Anderson
Joel Armia – Jake Evans – Brendan Gallagher

Defence

Lane Hutson – Justin Barron
Mike Matheson – David Reinbacher
Arber Xhekaj – David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault – Cayden Primeau

As cuts are made over the coming days and weeks, the Canadiens will finalize their roster before kicking off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop