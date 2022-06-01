These are the 10 tallest buildings in Montreal right now

Who’s the tallest building of them all?

Whereas Montreal might not stick out in terms of skyscrapers like our Torontonian neighbours, we still have a handful of buildings that tower above the rest. The only thing they don’t tower over is Mount-Royal, as a bylaw prevents any building from exceeding the height (764 ft) of the iconic hill.

According to Emporis, a data website that collects global building information, Montreal has 68 skyscrapers, 564 high-rises, and 614 low-rise buildings.

Omitting buildings that are still under construction, here are the top 10 tallest buildings currently standing in Montreal.

1. 1250 Boulevard René Lévesque

1250 Boulevard René Lévesque

Height: 226 m

Storeys: 47

Including the building’s antenna, 1250 Boulevard René Lévesque, formerly known as the IBM Canada Headquarters, is the tallest building in Montreal.

Built in 1992, it is adjacent to the Bell Centre and Windsor Station and is connected to the Bonaventure metro station.

2. 1000 de La Gauchetière

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico | Visual Storyteller 📸 (@lifebynicolas)

1000, rue de la Gauchetière Ouest

Height: 205m

Storeys: 51

One of the most iconic landmarks of the Montreal skyline, 1000 de La Gauchetière includes an indoor skating rink surrounded by restaurants and shops.

3. Tour de la Bourse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tom stockdale (@tomstockdale48)

800 Square Victoria

Height: 190m

Storeys: 47

Constructed in 1964, the Tour de la Bourse was the tallest building in Canada until the completion of the TD Bank Tower in Toronto in 1967.

It was fun while it lasted.

4. 1 Place Ville-Marie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn SLS (@sicorps)

1 Place Ville-Marie

Height: 180m

Storeys: 43

Built in 1962, Place Ville-Marie held the title of the highest skyscraper in Montreal for a couple of years before the construction of Tour de la Bourse.

5. La Tour CIBC

1155 Boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest

Height: 187m

Storeys: 45

Also built in 1962, La Tour CIBC, which faces Dorchester Square holds offices for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the corporate law firm Stikeman Elliott, and various other businesses.

6. Tour de Montréal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tour de Montréal Tower (@tour_de_montreal)

4549 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin

Height: 175m

Storeys: 20

Built in 1987, the Tour de Montréal is the world’s tallest inhabitable leaning tower.

7. L’Avenue

Rue De La Gauchetiere & De La Montagne

Height: 175m

Storeys: 50

Coming in at the same height as the Tour de Montréal, L’Avenue was built in 2017 housing 350 condos and a hotel.

8. Tour des Canadiens 3

Rue de la Montagne et Rue St. Antoine

Height: 169m

Storeys: 53

It’s only fitting that a Canadiens building would fit in Montreal’s top 10 skyscrapers. Constructed in 2020, this postmodernism building is a gorgeous and massive residential tower.

9. Tour des Canadiens 2

Rue Saint-Antoine Ouest & Rue Jean d’Estrées

Height: 168m

Storeys: 53

The Tour des Canadiens 2 is a condominium skyscraper complex next to the Bell Centre. It is named after the Montreal Canadiens, part-owner of the project.

10. Le 1501 McGill College

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUXY MEDIA (@luxymedia)

1501 Avenue McGill College

Height: 158m

Storeys: 36

Summing up Montreal’s top 10 list, Le 1501 McGill College was completed in 1992 at the same time as the city’s two tallest buildings, 1000 de La Gauchetière and 1250 René-Lévesque.