You can learn to make Montreal-style bagels like a pro at this tasty workshop

Forget devouring Montreal-style bagels, how about making your own?

The city’s only Montreal-style bagel-making workshop (say that 10 times fast) offers bagel fans an in-depth workshop to make their own iconic Montreal bread product from scratch.

Montreal bagels are world-famous for their shape, texture, and obviously taste. A trip to the city isn’t complete until you’ve scarfed back a few dozen of these tasty delights, so why not try your hand at making some for yourself?

Appropriately named “The Bagel Class”, baker Will Paquet says he will “teach you secrets on how to make some deliciously unique and authentic Montreal-style bagels from the comfort of your own home.”

In fact, that’s where Paquet’s class takes place, in the comfort of his own home.

Paquet and The Bagel Class have all the necessary equipment and ambiance to run a class for individuals, wedding parties, team-building exercises, and corporate events.

He says bagel fans leave the class with a very detailed recipe to take home so you can bake bagels until your heart’s content.

The class starts by learning the exact ingredients of a bagel, how to properly mix and knead the dough, the shape, the boiling process, the dressing, and baking.

Paquet identifies as a Quebec-born world traveller and says he’s been baking daily for almost a decade, claiming he’s developed techniques to make artisan baking accessible and easy for first-timers.

The Bagel Class takes part twice a day from Thursday to Sunday and costs a smooth $80. Imagine $80 to learn a skill to make as many bagels as you want… FOREVER.

More information can be found on The Bagel Class website.