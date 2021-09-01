5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, September 1

Just because we’ve bid farewell to August, it does not mean the summer fun has to end.

There’s still a few more weeks of warm weather left so it’s best to take advantage of every ray of sunshine while we still can.

Thankfully, there are a bunch of things worth checking out in Montreal today, both summer and fall-themed.

And now that the heatwave is over, it’ll feel good to spend an entire day out and about. Here are some ideas of what you can do around the city today.

KSF (Kayak Sans Frontieres) View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSF (@ksf_montreal) KSF is right at Rapids Park in Lasalle and they offer surfboards, paddleboards, and kayaks as well as all the gear needed to tackle the water. As the summer winds down, why not enjoy the Lachine Canal and the Saint Lawrence River by standing on top of it? When: From now until September 18

Time: 9 am – 7 pm

Where: 7770 boulevard Lasalle

Price: Varies per selection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canal Lounge (@canallounge)

Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water, it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for a 5 à 7”.

When: Daily

Times: 3 pm – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays

Where: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal

Super Aqua Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Aqua Club (@superaquaclub) With a name like that, you better believe that Super Aqua Club has it all. The park is headlined by the Tornado, a water slide higher than a seven-story building, and the Wipe Zone, a giant obstacle course that tries to knock you into the water. The super park also has a lazy river, a private beach, and a kids’ area. Twenty of the park’s 24 attractions are open, and the park has “implemented new hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection measures that meet those recommended by the National Institute of Public Health to ensure the safety of our visitors and employees.” When: Until September 6

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 322, Montée de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet

Price: $25.22 – $41.75. Rates vary depending on height

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée des beaux-arts (@mbamtl)

The countdown has begun.

There are just days left to see the nearly 110 paintings, sculptures and works on paper by Jean Paul Riopelle, presented at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA).

The exhibition Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures sums up its six-month run on September 12.

When: From now until September 12

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 1380 rue Sherbrooke

Price: $16 – $24, available online