5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, September 1
Just because we’ve bid farewell to August, it does not mean the summer fun has to end.
There’s still a few more weeks of warm weather left so it’s best to take advantage of every ray of sunshine while we still can.
Thankfully, there are a bunch of things worth checking out in Montreal today, both summer and fall-themed.
And now that the heatwave is over, it’ll feel good to spend an entire day out and about. Here are some ideas of what you can do around the city today.
KSF (Kayak Sans Frontieres)
KSF is right at Rapids Park in Lasalle and they offer surfboards, paddleboards, and kayaks as well as all the gear needed to tackle the water.
As the summer winds down, why not enjoy the Lachine Canal and the Saint Lawrence River by standing on top of it?
When: From now until September 18
Time: 9 am – 7 pm
Where: 7770 boulevard Lasalle
Price: Varies per selection
Canal Lounge
Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water, it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for a 5 à 7”.
When: Daily
Times: 3 pm – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays
Where: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal
Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures
The countdown has begun.
There are just days left to see the nearly 110 paintings, sculptures and works on paper by Jean Paul Riopelle, presented at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA).
The exhibition Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures sums up its six-month run on September 12.
When: From now until September 12
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 1380 rue Sherbrooke
Price: $16 – $24, available online
Biosphère
Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.
The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught on fire back in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.
When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?
When: Daily. Closed on Mondays
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: From $8.25 to $21.50