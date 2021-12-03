Here's where Old Montreal's beautiful street Christmas lights can be found (MAP)

Old Montreal is dazzling with more than a dozen street light fixtures for the rest of the holidays.
The 4th edition of Lumière sur le Vieux-Montréal features 15 different Christmas light displays spread out across the streets of the Old Port. Fixtures include snowflake monuments, illuminated wreaths, and Christmas trees.
Illumination takes place at a bunch of Old Montreal landmarks, including the Notre Dame Basilica, Marché Bonsecours, Place Jacques Cartier, and more.
The lights will shine bright every night until January 5, 2022. A PDF and zoomable version of the map below can be found right here, so you can pinpoint the exact locations you want to share a smooch with a loved one or go real heavy with your camera.
Here’s how the Instagram world has been sharing Lumière sur le Vieux-Montréal since it started at the end of November.
