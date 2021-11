25,000-light Christmas village opening just outside Montreal next month

A charming area of Drummondville is turning into a Christmas village, decked out in thousands of lights, 25,000 of them to be exact.

Le Village illuminé Desjardins kicks off December 3 to 4 and 10 to 11 before welcoming guests every day from December 17 to January 2 (excluding December 25 and January 1).

The site will be equipped with outdoor fireplaces, hot cocoa for the kids, mulled wine for the big kids, sleigh rides, a general store specializing in Christmas treats and knick-knacks, and an artisan market.

According to the village’s website, all activities follow COVID-19 health protocols and restrictions.

Admission is free for kids aged two and under, $15 for children aged three to 12, $16.09 for teens, and $20 for adults. A family pass is available for $50.

Here’s a teaser video from the Christmas village’s 2019 edition. Expect similar activities and lights this time around.

Opening hours are 6 pm to 10 pm, and tickets can be bought on-site or online. Visit the village’s website for more details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village quĂ©bĂ©cois d’antan (@villagequebecois)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village quĂ©bĂ©cois d’antan (@villagequebecois)

Le Village illuminé Desjardins

When:Â December 3-4, 10-11, December 17 to January 2 (closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day)

Time:Â 6 pm – 10 pm

Where:Â 1425 rue Montplaisir, Drummondville

Price: $15 – $16.09