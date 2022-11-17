Kick your holiday photos up a notch at this festive Montreal selfie studio

Whether you’re in the market for a wholesome or ironic Christmas card this year, Montreal’s premier selfie studio has got you covered.

Le Saint-Motel is a multi-sensory studio in the heart of Montreal, offering guests a hands-on photo experience via a series of carefully decorated rooms with props. Earlier this month the studio launched its holiday-themed set, which included gifts for kids.

Le Saint-Motel describes a selfie studio as a place where “you and your friends become your own personal photographer! Each room is perfectly designed for cellphone and professional photography, with balanced lighting and photography accessories.” The venue adds that it’s “almost impossible to take a bad picture!”

Inspired by “selfie museums” and creative art spaces that have popped up across the United States, Le Saint-Motel is a “local-flavoured take” on the concept, says the venue’s website.

While walk-ins are accepted, Le Saint Motel strongly suggested booking your group’s slot in advance. To get your appointment, be sure to visit the company’s website.

The selfie joint even says you can bring your own Santa Claus along!

Address: 4000 Rue Saint-Ambroise #278,

Hours: Every day from 11 am to 6 pm