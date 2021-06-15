Quebec bars and restaurants can stay open later as Canadiens continue playoff run

Throughout Quebec, bars and restaurants will be permitted to stay open later as the Montreal Canadiens continue their deep playoff run.

The Quebec government will permit bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until midnight to accommodate hockey fans watching the Habs take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The first two games, which began on Monday night, are broadcast from Nevada, meaning a 9 pm start time for fans watching in Quebec.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to serve alcohol until midnight and close at 2 am.

In a Monday night tweet, Health Minister Christian Dubé says the new hours are to avoid fans watching the games inside people’s private homes.

Until Monday, bars and restaurants in Quebec’s Yellow Zones had to stop serving alcohol at 11 pm.

Dès ce soir, les bars situés dans les régions 🟢 et 🟡 pourront servir de l’alcool jusqu’à minuit et fermer à 2h AM. Les restaurants serviront de l’alcool jusqu’à minuit. Le grand principe demeure d’éviter de se retrouver à l’intérieur des domiciles privés. Bon match! 🏒 — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 14, 2021

Dubé says health restrictions must remain in place at bars and restaurants, including a ban on singing and dancing (a guideline that will be tested if the Habs do end up winning the cup.)

Two-metre physical distancing measures are still in place, and clients must remain seated at their tables. In Montreal and Laval, occupants from two different addresses can sit together.

Bars in Yellow Zones must limit themselves to 50% of their maximum capacity.

Game two of the semifinals will begin on Wednesday at 9 pm from Las Vegas, Nevada.