Montreal Canadiens name new alternate captain

After trading defenceman Joel Edmundson ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens have finally named a new alternate captain.

Ahead of their annual golf tournament on Monday, the team revealed that defenceman Mike Matheson would don the ‘A’ going forward, along with fellow alternate Brendan Gallagher.

According to a news release from the Canadiens, the decision was made by the Habs’ management.

“It was a process that took a couple of months,” head coach Martin St. Louis said to members of the media (in French) on Monday. “What he represents, Matheson, on the leadership front, he hits all the points.”

Matheson, a Pointe-Claire, Quebec native, emerged as Montreal’s top-scoring defenceman in his first year with the team last season, amassing eight goals and 26 assists in just 48 games.

The blueliner told reporters that he is still pinching himself after receiving the news.

“For me as a kid growing up in Montreal idolizing this team, just to have the opportunity to play here is really special but to then be able to wear a letter is that much more special and another pinch myself moment,” Matheson said.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 195 pounds, the 29-year-old, who came over via a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in July of 2022, also achieved personal milestones with a career-high 26 assists, 34 points, nine power play points, and an average ice time of 24 minutes and 27 seconds over the season.