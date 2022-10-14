Tuesday plans? Tickets for Michael Bublé's Montreal show are available for less than $55

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Michael Bublé is back on tour and tickets to his Montreal show are still up for grabs at less than $55.

Not a bad deal for a singer who has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

The Bell Centre stop is part of Canada’s favourite crooner’s Higher tour, which kicked off out of his hometown of Vancouver at the start of the month.

Besides his Tuesday stop in Montreal, Bublé will also perform in Quebec City on October 19 — it’s his first performance in Quebec since August 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

Evenko still has tickets in the 300 section available for $53.25 and several 100 section tickets are up for grabs ($147) for fans that want to get up close to the Canadian singer.

While it’s likely that Bublé plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar tracks. Is it too early to get into his Christmas hits?

Bublé just took care of the Toronto leg of his tour and called out the Maple Leafs in the process. Here’s hoping the 47-year-old singer calls out the Buds among the Bell Centre crowd, too.

After his Quebec stops, Bublé will tackle Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Check out the Evenko website for more prices and specific set details.