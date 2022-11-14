Meet METAL!: The Montreal Canadiens' newest mascot (VIDEO)

The Montreal Canadiens captured their third consecutive win this past Saturday, but that’s not all fans at Bell Centre were excited about.

During an intermission, the arena’s recent string of “in-game glitches” was finally explained when Youppi was brought out to centre ice to receive a gift. As the iconic orange monster went to open a large powder blue present, the Bell Centre lights went out. A countdown then took over the scoreboard.

Then through a scene of smoke, pyrotechnics and screeching electric guitars, a moustache-clad creature named “METAL!” appeared.

While Youppi tried to chase the blue and orange creature down, all he was able to retrieve was a clue that suggests the two may have been separated at birth.

We found the source of our recent in-game glitches, but now we have a new problem…#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gACudaIgMz — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 13, 2022

The Club later confirmed in a press release that METAL! will act as the “unofficial official mascot” of its upcoming Reverse Retro series of games, which begins Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

According to the Canadiens, METAL! was named after escaping from the nursery at birth in 1979, after being drawn to the sounds of “Renegade” by Styx playing on the radio. “Bobbing his head and throwing two fingers in the air to the beat, he was spotted by a janitor who laughed and cried out, “That’s so METAL!”

A source close to the team revealed that “after a night of bad choices partying with the team after the Cup win in ’93,” METAL! fell asleep in an ice machine in the Forum basement and only emerged this summer during renovations.

Fans will have the chance to get to know METAL! throughout all eight Reverse Retro games this season: