Drake name-drops Montreal Canadiens in new song with 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage released their collaborative studio album Her Loss on Friday. And as millions of listeners digested the new bars, hockey fans were quick to note that Drake made an NHL reference — and it wasn’t about his hometown Maple Leafs.

In a song titled “More M’s,” Drake and 21 Savage trade verses. Around the 2:20 mark of the track, the Toronto rapper says the following:

“Used to be in ‘Sauga out at Sega City Playdium,

Skatin’ through this album like a Montreal Canadien”

Drake has been a vocal ambassador for all things Toronto, even popularizing the city’s unofficial nickname: The Six. Because of that strong city pride, the rapper dishing out a Habs shoutout before acknowledging his hometown team has caused quite a stir.

To add to the confusion, the rapper has been seen attending Leafs games dressed in team gear.

Although the Canadiens name-drop was likely used for the sake of rhyming, many Montreal fans have not hesitated to claim the 36-year-old hip-hop star as one of their own.

Meanwhile, others were quick to stick it to the Leafs faithful.

While his hockey allegiances may never be as clear as his strong devotion to the Toronto Raptors, Drake still clearly has Canada on his mind.