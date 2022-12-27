A year of CHange: 5 unforgettable Montreal Canadiens moments from 2022

A lot has changed in one calendar year for those in Habs land.

From sweeping adjustments in the front office to a sea of new faces on the ice, most would agree that 2022 has ushered in a new era for the Montreal Canadiens.

While the first half of the year concluded one of the most disappointing seasons (2021-2022) in the organization’s history, the rest of the year brought with it a sense of hope, excitement, and optimism.

Here are the five most unforgettable Habs moments from the past 12 months.

The St. Louis era begins — February 9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

After starting the season with an 8-30-7 record, the Habs said goodbye to newly appointed head coach Dominique Ducharme, despite him leading the team to the Stanley Cup Final a few months prior. It was obvious that Montreal desperately needed a change behind the bench.

But in a shocking move, they brushed over multiple experienced coaching candidates, opting for Martin St. Louis instead. Upon arriving in Montreal, the rookie coach seemed to light a fire under the team, implementing unorthodox methods and personal relationships with his players.

A few months later, he would exchange his “interim” title for a contract extension.

Finishing in style — April 29

Last season featured many games fans would rather forget. That was not the case for the last home game of the season, though.

Not only did Montreal’s April 29 matchup against the Florida Panthers end in a dominant 10-2 victory for Le Tricolore, but it also included a hattrick from Cole Caufield and a stellar performance from Carey Price in what may have very likely been the goaltender’s last appearance with the Canadiens.

If that is the case, fans can rest assured that he was given a proper sendoff.

Saying goodbye to a giant — May 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

Guy Lafleur was not only the Canadiens’ all-time leading scorer, but he was also a beloved icon throughout Quebec and the hockey world at large.

We were reminded of this when Lafleur sadly passed away back in April at the age of 70. A touching tribute to Lafleur was presented at the Bell Centre prior to the first home game following his passing.

A national funeral was also held for the legend at Montreal’s Mary Queen of the World Cathedral, allowing friends, family, and teammates to pay their final respects.

The Slovakian surprise — July 7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

In a move that surprised fans and analysts alike, the Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, opting against the longtime consensus top pick in Shane Wright.

Reactions to the move were mixed at first, but once the outspoken 18-year-old began suiting up for the club, he was quickly embraced by the home crowd.

The answer to whether the Canadiens’ risky move paid off will only be known in a few years’ time.

A new captain — September 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

The Habs followed through on their promise to name a new captain for the 2022-2023 season when they announced that Nick Suzuki would be donning the “C.”

As the 31st captain in franchise history, the 23-year-old also became the organization’s youngest captain, indicating that Montreal is committed to turning the page on its bright future.