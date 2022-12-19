Canadiens to honour P.K. Subban before game in Montreal next month

P.K.’s coming home.

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that P.K. Subban will be honoured before a game next month. “P.K. Subban Homecoming” is scheduled for January 12 at the Bell Centre when the Habs host the Nashville Predators.

“We are thrilled to welcome P.K. back to his first NHL home this January,” said Canadiens owner, president, and CEO Geoff Molson. “We look forward to giving our fans a chance to celebrate his career and the impact he had — and continues to have — on the Montreal community. Whether it’s kids on local minor hockey teams choosing to wear No. 76, or the number of fans we see on any given night at the Bell Centre who still proudly wear their Subban jerseys, you don’t have to go far to understand the influence P.K. had on the popularity of the sport in Quebec.”

Subban will also participate in a meet-and-greet event with fans at the Tricolore Sports Bell Centre flagship location, the Canadiens said in a media release. Details of the event will be released at a later date.

“Can’t wait!” Subban said on Twitter. “Thank you [Montreal Canadiens] & Geoff Molson for a night to celebrate so many great memories during my time in La belle province!

“Montréal… Let’s Party! Merci beaucoup!”

Subban, 33, announced his retirement three months ago, following an 834-game playing career with the Canadiens, Predators, and New Jersey Devils.

“I look forward to the road ahead and the many exciting opportunities to come… I’m excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!” Subban said in September.

Last month, Subban announced that he was joining ESPN’s NHL coverage as a studio analyst.

Drafted by the Canadiens in 2007, Subban played 434 games with the franchise, scoring 278 points during the regular season. He also had 38 points in 55 career playoff games with the Habs.

A Norris Trophy winner in 2013, Subban was traded to Nashville three years later in exchange for Shea Weber.