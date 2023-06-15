What a $35,000 ticket to Montreal's Maxim Grand Prix party gets you

If you ask the average person how they would spend $35,000, “on a party pass” is not usually at the top of the list of most popular responses. Funnily enough, that just happens to be the ticket price of one of the most exclusive Grand Prix weekend event packages.

The second edition of the infamously racy and ritzy Maxim party is coming to Montreal’s Windsor Station this Saturday. As a result, the local landmark will once again transform into a glamorous playground for a star-studded guest list that will likely include a range of artists, celebrities, and athletes.

Hosted by Montreal model and influencer Kim Bruneau, the 2023 Maxim party is set to feature live performances from renowned DJs like DIPLO, Francis Mercier, and Kiesza. Great music and an electric atmosphere will be paired with delicious eats made by none other than Montreal culinary legend Antonio Park.

With tickets ranging in price from $325 for access for one person to a whopping $35,648 for VIP groups of 20, we wanted to learn what spending a small fortune would get you at one of the hottest parties of the year.

Here’s what the most expensive package consists of, according to showpass.com.

VIP venue access for 20 people

VIP Outdoor Super Lounge

Dedicated table hostess

TV screens

The party’s best bites

Access to the main indoor area

Access to the outdoor courtyard area

One large 25’ by 18’ hard-roofed outdoor lounge

Private security

A la carte service up to $3600.00 + mixers (18% service staff gratuity included in host fee)

Guests of each lounge will enjoy a red carpet arrival.

Guests will be escorted to their lounge by a personal concierge with a welcome cocktail in hand

Sounds like the night of a lifetime — especially on someone else’s dime.

To learn about the different Maxim party packages, which include accommodation for smaller groups, and/or buy tickets of your own, click here.

