Maroon 5's Montreal concert has just been cancelled

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jul 1 2022, 4:42 pm
@maroon5/Instagram
Bad news for Maroon 5 fans: the group’s Montreal concert has just been cancelled.

According to Ticketmaster, it looks like five of their Canadian shows aren’t happening either. In addition to Montreal, concert dates have also been cancelled in Vancouver (August 1), Calgary (August 3), Edmonton (August 5), Saskatoon (August 6), and Ottawa (August 19).

Maroon 5 was originally scheduled to perform at Bell Centre on August 20. For now, it looks like the group’s next Canadian appearance is on Saturday, July 9 at the Festival d’été de Québec.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maroon 5 (@maroon5)

The band has yet to give a reason for the cancelled shows.

