Here's how Montreal's new 24-hour cashier-less depanneur works

If you want to stock up on supplies at Montreal’s most futuristic depanneur, there are a few things you need to know.

Marché Aisle 24 is a brand new 24-hour self-serve convenience store located in Old Montreal.

For starters, it’s not as easy as pulling open the door and walking in like conventional deps, shoppers will only be granted entry to the Marché Aisle 24 after downloading the chain’s free app and registering a profile.

In an email with Daily Hive, Daniel Lambert, the co-owner of Marché Aisle 24, says the store is completely unattended, meaning there is no staff inside the store.

Customers use the app to unlock the door to the shop — which can be accessed any time of day, seven days a week. Clients scan and pay for items themselves.

Lambert says Marché Aisle 24 carries a “wider range of products than depanneurs, at prices similar to large grocery stores.”

The store has gluten-free, vegan, and organic options along with fresh bread and produce, specialty desserts and the convenience store’s usuals of chips, candies, and snacks.

Lambert says a camera system is in place to help “deter, track, and recoup” and possible theft.

Montreal’s first Marché Aisle 24 location is now open at 640 rue Wellington in Old Montreal, with another location (1705 rue William) slate to open in November and one more (200 Boulevard Marcel-Laurin) by January 2022.

CEO and Co-Founder, John Douang, told Daily Hive that the company plans to expand across Canada by 2023. “We have plans to expand into British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick over the next two years,” said Douang.

The concept was founded back in 2015 with “a vision toward automated grocery vending,” according to Aisle 24.