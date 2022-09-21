“Multiple dimensions” are taking over the streets of Montreal for five days in the form of MAPP_MTL — the international projection mapping festival.

The 7th edition of the festival uses video projection to reinvent spaces and objects through a world of digital creativity.

Trippy, huh?

Using the “multiple dimensions” theme, guests will be able to witness a “diversity of artistic proposals that reflect the multiple identities and imaginary visible and invisible that make up our reality,” says the MAPP_MTL website.

Montrealers will also be able to discover on-site food kiosks and a big-time block party featuring live music.

“After years of pandemic events for our organism, forcing us to be in constant adaptation to the sanitary rules, 2022 announces itself as a desire to return to the pre-pandemic,” says MAPP_MTL. “Let’s celebrate together with creativity as Montrealers know how to do.

The creative digital festival is offering multiple different events throughout the heart of Mile End and the Quartier des spectacles. All events are free to check out.

MAPP_MTL runs from September 21 to 25.

Check out the website for a more detailed list of offerings.

