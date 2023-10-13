"Just ask me": Reaves says Xhekaj jumped him in Leafs-Canadiens fight

Ryan Reaves has never been afraid to speak his mind.

After getting into a tussle with Arber Xhekaj during the recent game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, Reaves clearly feels like there’s some unfinished business.

He started off by making some accusations about how the fight started with the 22-year-old Xhekaj.

“I don’t like getting jumped. I don’t know if I’ve really jumped anybody,” Reaves said to the media. “If you want to fight just ask me. I’m always around. You know where to find me.”

Ryan Reaves had a lot to say about his fight with Arber Xhekaj, and the potential for a rematch. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kpm5t8myfV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 13, 2023

The first fight between Reaves and Xhekaj did not have a satisfying ending as the two players wrestled before falling over. The way Reaves tells it, it’s not going to be the last time these two heavyweights dance this season.

“Once I stood up and he ended up grabbing me, he just tried pushing me for the rest of it,” Reaves continued. “It felt like it was on purpose. We got them two more times, I’m sure something might happen. Don’t want to go out like that.”

Ryan Reaves vs. Arber Xhekaj pic.twitter.com/bcNByIDprQ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 11, 2023

It’s true that everyone always knows where to find Reaves as he is a big presence, both on and off the ice. He had seven total fights last year and is one of the league’s most feared enforcers.

The Maple Leafs signed the 6-foot-2, 226-pound enforcer this summer in search of a physical presence that would patrol the ice. The contract spans three years and carries an average annual value of $1.35 million.

So far the team has been trying some interesting and novel strategies to get the most from the bruiser’s game.