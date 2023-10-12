Canadiens' Xhekaj "proud" of his fight against Leafs enforcer Reaves

As a rookie, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj became a fan favourite last season when he went toe-to-toe with some of the NHL’s toughest enforcers.

Unfortunately, his physical style of play got the best of him as a shoulder injury cut his season short. After using the offseason to heal up, Xhekaj saw the perfect opportunity for a return to form in Game 1 of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

After renowned NHL tough guy Ryan Reaves hit Canadiens blueliner Kaiden Guhle into the boards from behind, Xhekaj did not hesitate to drop the gloves, challenging the veteran bruiser to a brawl.

Funnily enough, the 6-foot-4 defenceman predicted that he would “run into” Reaves on the ice a few weeks back.

“Obviously you think about whoever their big guy is before the game,” Xhekaj told reporters after the game, adding that he’s “definitely proud of how I carried myself.”

The winner of the bout, which ended with the 22-year-old Hamilton native tipping Reaves over the Montreal net, is still being debated. And while Xhekaj admitted that the fight was “more of a wrestling match,” he says it was good for his confidence.

Arber Xhekaj and Ryan Reaves. 🔥 Welcome to the new NHL season, folks. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/1w6xoEKGir — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2023

“The guy obviously threw a couple of big hits, and I just wanted to stick up for my teammates,” he explained. “Personally, it was good for my confidence. I haven’t fought since I got injured, so just to let myself know that my shoulder’s gonna be okay is huge.”

Xhekaj also promised to answer the bell in the future whenever his services are needed.

“If it needs to be done, I’ll be there.”

Aptly nicknamed the Sheriff, Xhekaj was signed as a free agent by the Habs after going undrafted after three seasons with the Kitchener Rangers and Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League.

But despite entering the league as an underdog, it’s clear that future opponents will not be quick to underestimate him.