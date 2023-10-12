The Leafs have unveiled their new goal song

The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to enter their EDM era.

After a five-year run with the Hall and Oates melody “You Make My Dreams” as their goal song, the Leafs have switched things up for a new track.

The new track is Pursuit of Happiness by Kid Cudi.

The first player to trigger the use of the goal song this season was Noah Gregor, who cut the Leafs’ deficit in half to trail 2-1 against the Montreal Canadiens at their home opener midway through the second period in his first game as a Leaf.

FIRST OF THE SEASON!!

FIRST AS A LEAF!! pic.twitter.com/J88RulXqS4 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 12, 2023

While many fans and media had wondered if the team would be making a change this season, the news was officially confirmed earlier today by multiple reports.

“We looked through literally hundreds of songs, which is not surprising,” Shannon Hosford, the chief marketing officer of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, told the Toronto Star‘s Kevin McGran. “And where we’ve landed is actually a change in not only the song but a change in approach.”

New #Leafs goal song is Pursuit of Happiness by Kid Cudi pic.twitter.com/m7Rse1PxOo — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 12, 2023

Last year, the team scored 147 goals at home, which ranked fifth place in the league, trailing only Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Florida, and perhaps surprisingly, the Ottawa Senators. Should that trend continue, fans at Scotiabank Arena will be hearing the new track plenty of times over the coming year.

While the new tune will be Toronto’s regular goal song for most home games, the team will also be using specialty tracks for Original Six games (outside of tonight’s matchup), Next Generation Nights, and Throwback Thursdays.

The Leafs continue their home schedule this Saturday, when they play host to the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET, with the game available for broadcast on both CBC and Sportsnet.