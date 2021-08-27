A look inside: $3.2M luxurious waterside penthouse in Montreal (PHOTOS)

This 1,945 sq ft Westmount penthouse has not one, but two spacious balconies with views of the skyline and canal.

That’s just one of the many special features this $3.2 million property holds in its repertoire.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse property occupies the sixth and seventh floors of this building. Its amenities include:

A spacious open-concept living room

Dining room

High ceilings

South-West exposure to maximize sunlight

Ensuite bathrooms

Walk-in closets

Two oversized balconies

Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances

Custom-made glass cabinets

Staircase

Custom-built library

Laundry room

According to the Engel & Völkers Montréal listing, this prestigious address with 5-star amenities is “perfect for entertaining.”

For more photos and additional info about the property, click here.