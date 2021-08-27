A look inside: $3.2M luxurious waterside penthouse in Montreal (PHOTOS)
Aug 27 2021, 9:25 am
This 1,945 sq ft Westmount penthouse has not one, but two spacious balconies with views of the skyline and canal.
That’s just one of the many special features this $3.2 million property holds in its repertoire.
- See also:
The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse property occupies the sixth and seventh floors of this building. Its amenities include:
- A spacious open-concept living room
- Dining room
- High ceilings
- South-West exposure to maximize sunlight
- Ensuite bathrooms
- Walk-in closets
- Two oversized balconies
- Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances
- Custom-made glass cabinets
- Staircase
- Custom-built library
- Laundry room
According to the Engel & Völkers Montréal listing, this prestigious address with 5-star amenities is “perfect for entertaining.”
For more photos and additional info about the property, click here.