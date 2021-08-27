Urbanized

A look inside: $3.2M luxurious waterside penthouse in Montreal (PHOTOS)

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Aug 27 2021, 9:25 am
A look inside: $3.2M luxurious waterside penthouse in Montreal (PHOTOS)
Engel & Völkers Montréal

This 1,945 sq ft Westmount penthouse has not one, but two spacious balconies with views of the skyline and canal.

That’s just one of the many special features this $3.2 million property holds in its repertoire.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse property occupies the sixth and seventh floors of this building. Its amenities include:

  • A spacious open-concept living room
  • Dining room
  • High ceilings
  • South-West exposure to maximize sunlight
  • Ensuite bathrooms
  • Walk-in closets
  • Two oversized balconies
  • Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances
  • Custom-made glass cabinets
  • Staircase
  • Custom-built library
  • Laundry room

According to the Engel & Völkers Montréal listing, this prestigious address with 5-star amenities is “perfect for entertaining.”

For more photos and additional info about the property, click here.

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT