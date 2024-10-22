With a surplus of young defencemen on their roster and more talent emerging in the pipeline, the Montreal Canadiens were forced to part ways with a few blueliners this offseason. Among those they moved was 27-year-old Johnathan Kovacevic.

Kovacevic was traded to the New Jersey Devils on June 30 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Considering the Habs had claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a solid return.

Since arriving in the Garden State, though, the defensive defenceman has impressed at both ends of the ice.

In fact, Kovacevic has outscored any member of Montreal’s current blueline, notching one goal and five points in just eight games. The 6-foot-5 defender, who suited up for 139 games with the Canadiens, has also maintained a respectable +2 rating.

Erik Haula with a NEAT redirect to get the #NJDevils on the board. Johnathan Kovacevic with another nice shot that gets through, what a start to the season for him. pic.twitter.com/A15tVJHfAD — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) October 18, 2024

It’s a surprising offensive outburst from a player known for his shutdown ability rather than his scoring touch.

While this level of production may not last, it’s worth noting that the Hamilton native currently shares the same goal and assists totals as his All-Star teammate Jack Hughes. On pace for 51 points through 82 games, Kovacevic has the potential to shatter his previous career-high of 15 points in a single season.

For a player who came to the Devils without much fanfare, Kovacevic’s early success emphasizes how a fresh start in a new system can unlock unexpected potential — something he’s proven once before.

The Canadiens may have benefited from acquiring him for free, but the Devils could be getting the better deal in the long run.