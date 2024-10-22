Laraque thinks the Canadiens are planning to trade Xhekaj

Quickly climbing the ranks as one of the NHL’s toughest enforcers, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj has become a fan favourite for obvious reasons.

But while many continue to cheer for the 6-foot-4 blueliner, affectionately nicknamed “The Sheriff,” a former Canadiens tough guy believes Xhekaj’s days in Montreal may be numbered.

Ex-NHL forward and current Quebec sports radio host Georges Laraque shared some candid thoughts about the 23-year-old during his show on BPM Sports on Tuesday.

Over the course of a 15-minute debate with co-host Stéphane Gonzalez, Laraque, who is no stranger to the role of enforcer, raised concerns about Xhekaj’s standing with the team.

Laraque started by pointing out that Xhekaj has been a healthy scratch for two consecutive games, suggesting a disconnect between the player and head coach Martin St. Louis.

“In Montreal, with the surplus of defencemen we have here, it doesn’t work. Martin St. Louis doesn’t like him,” Laraque said in French. “And that’s fine. He’s not the first coach to have players that he likes less than others.”

With teams like the Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames reportedly showing interest in Xhekaj, Laraque made a strong case for the Canadiens to capitalize on his trade value.

“The Montreal Canadiens will eventually trade Arber Xhekaj,” he predicted. “Yes, I love Xhekaj, but if we don’t let him play every game, what’s the point in keeping him?”

According to Laraque, the Hamilton native’s value on the trade market is high, and the Canadiens should consider moving him to fill other gaps in their roster. “He has value. There are plenty of teams that want him. Trade him now. Try to find another player that will help the team,” he argued.

The 47-year-old added that any player who feels underappreciated and left on the sidelines may eventually request a trade. “A player who doesn’t feel appreciated and doesn’t play will eventually demand a trade.”

For now, Xhekaj remains a part of the Canadiens, who are 2-3-1 to start the year. But if Laraque’s predictions hold true, fans might have to say goodbye to their Sheriff sooner than they’d like.