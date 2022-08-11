Unless they’ve been living under a haystack, most Montreal country music fans know that Luke Bryan is coming to town this weekend.

But in case you didn’t, you still have the chance to catch the Georgia native live in concert along with the some of the genre’s other big stars. Single-day tickets to the first annual Lasso Festival are still available and they’re going for $130.

General admission passes for the whole weekend (Friday and Saturday) are also available and start at $220.

In case you need help deciding, here’s how both days will play out at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Day one will feature the likes of Blanco Brown, Tenille Townes, Old Dominion, and more before it concludes with a night-time performance by none other than CMA award winner and Grand Ole Opry inductee Dierks Bentley.

With music beginning at 2 pm, day two will include over a dozen artists. Among them are local duo Five Roses, Riley Green, Kelsea Ballerini, and the one and only Luke Bryan, who will close out the show on Saturday night.

To learn more about the lineup and/or purchase tickets, you can visit Lasso’s website.