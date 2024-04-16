Logan Mailloux is taking Corey Perry's old jersey number with Canadiens

New Montreal Canadiens defenceman Logan Mailloux has picked a jersey number. The 21-year-old will wear No. 94 with the club, a number last donned by Corey Perry during the 2021 season.

Mailloux wore No. 24 with the Laval Rockets this season in the AHL but is switching things up at the NHL level. The former first-round draft pick had 47 points in 70 AHL games this season as a blueliner.

While Perry was the last Canadiens player to wear No. 94, there have been a few others to pick the unusual number throughout the team’s long history. Tom Pyatt wore it in the 2010-11 season, and Yanic Perreault did as well from 2002 to 2004.

The Canadiens have 15 different numbers retired, honouring 18 players from across the team’s more than 100-year-old NHL history.

Mailloux will make his NHL debut tonight as the Canadiens host the Detroit Red Wings. It’s a big game for the visiting Red Wings, who can clinch a playoff spot with a win as long as the Washington Capitals also lose tonight.

Logan Mailloux fera ses débuts dans la LNH ce soir au Centre Bell Logan Mailloux will make his NHL debut tonight at the Bell Centre #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IPtUxxZ8iH — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 16, 2024

He’s the second rookie defenceman to make his debut for the Canadiens in the past week, as highly rated prospect Lane Hutson recently played his first game. Hutson managed to pick up an assist in his first NHL contest.

While the Canadiens are far from a playoff spot, tonight’s contest does carry some weight for their position in the upcoming draft lottery. If the Canadiens lose in regulation tonight, they’ll be locked into 28th place. A win could push them as high as 26th, reducing their odds of getting a top-three selection in this summer’s draft.

The arrival of young prospects like Mailloux and Hutson and the development of budding stars like Juraj Slafkovsky means that Canadiens fans have a lot to look forward to over the coming years.