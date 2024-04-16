Canadiens' Slafkovsky will cash in $250,000 if he scores tonight

Montreal Canadiens fans can expect forward Juraj Slafkovsky to take a lot of shots in the team’s final game of the season.

Aside from wanting to bump up his season point total, the Canadiens forward also has some financial motivation to hit the 20-goal marker before the 2023-24 campaign officially wraps up tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

As pointed out by the folks at PuckPedia, the 20-year-old has a clause in his entry-level contract that makes him entitled to a $250,000 bonus if he scores at least 20 goals on the season.

With 19 already in the bank, he’ll need just one more to call it a payday.

The #GoHabsGo Slafkovsky has 19 Goals. If he gets 20th in final game, he'll earn a $250K "A" Perf bonus. This is in addition to the $250K for TOI earned. As #GOHabsGo are over cap due to LTIR, any bonuses earned will be overage cap hit next season.https://t.co/pmWdpSnLfZ — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 16, 2024

That means Slafkovsky, who carries a $950,000 cap hit this season, has the possibility of getting a 29% raise in his annual salary if he can get a shot past the Red Wings’ netminder.

But since Montreal is over the cap, with plenty of money sitting in LTIR, a bonus like this one would be considered “overage cap hit” for next season.

As for the likelihood of him getting it done, Slafkovsky, who plays on the Habs’ first line alongside Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, has been on a bit of a heater as of late, netting four goals and nine points over his last 11 games.

With 58 points over 120 games so far, he leads all players from the 2022 NHL Draft in offensive production.

Signing his rookie contract at age 18, Slafkovsky has already netted an estimated $1.9 million in career earnings.

Puck drop for the Canadiens’ season finale at the Bell Centre is set for 7 pm ET tonight.