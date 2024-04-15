Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson is set to make his NHL debut tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. And he could already be taking on some major minutes.

Hutson, who signed an entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Friday (shortly after his team was eliminated in the NCCA semifinal), participated in his first skate with Montreal on Monday morning.

As per RDS, Hutson was partnered up with veteran blueliner David Savard on Montreal’s second pairing for the Habs’ game-day skate.

Lane Hutson disputera son 1er match dans la LNH ce soir, aux côtés de David Savard! 🙌 Matheson-Barron

Hutson-Savard

Harris-Kovacevic pic.twitter.com/bcBLeMQGbJ — RDS (@RDSca) April 15, 2024

If head coach Martin St. Louis keeps his line intact for puck drop, Savard’s physical, defensive game will provide a nice balance for the dynamic puck-moving blueliner in his debut.

Savard, 33, has six goals and 22 points over 58 games this season. He’s logged an average of 20:11 of ice time per night.

Taken by Montreal in the second round of the 2022 Draft (62nd overall), many analysts have already deemed Hutson a stud for the Habs.

The Michigan native will be the third member of the 2022 draft class to make his NHL debut for the Canadiens, following in the footsteps of forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Owen Beck, taken at first and 33rd overall, respectively.

A Hobey Baker award finalist, Hutson has dominated the NCAA with Boston University for the past two years. He’s coming off a campaign that saw him net 15 goals and 49 points over 38 games, along with a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 World Juniors.

While the 20-year-old appears NHL-ready, he’ll be put to the ultimate test tonight with puck drop set for 7 pm ET.

Luckily, Hutson will have some familar face in the crowd, with over a dozen members of his family expected to be in attendance.

“I was born in Holland, Michigan, only two hours away from here. I got lots of family coming so it should be pretty special.” the prospect told reporters after practice. “I think around 15 to 20 [people].”

Facing the Red Wings will also grant Hutson the opportunity to share the ice with his childhood hockey hero Patrick Kane.

“Growing up, watching him my whole life, it’s been special. He’s a winner. He’s won lots of Stanley Cups,” Hutson said when asked about playing against the 35-year-old. “Hopefully he doesn’t win tonight, though.”

Montreal will return home to play Detroit once more tomorrow in their final game of the 2023-24 campaign.