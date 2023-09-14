Logan Mailloux recently moved in with Canadiens player's family

While he has yet to officially announce his retirement from the game, Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron has already taken on a major mentorship role with the team.

From leading skates ahead of training camp to potentially joining the Habs in a development role, Byron and his family recently welcomed Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux into his Montreal home.

“I was actually fortunate enough to be able to live with Pauly Byron and his family for about a month,” Mailloux, who arrived in Montreal in August, revealed during Rookie Camp on Thursday. “They opened up their doors for me and they were awesome, they were great.”

The young defenceman also explained how beneficial it was to pick Byron’s brain and receive advice from the veteran.

“He just talked about how you’ve got to come in every single day and just fight to be there the next day,” said the 20-year-old. “It’s a dangerous business here. If you don’t perform good one day, you can be somewhere else the next.”

Imagine living with the Byron fam for a month 🥹#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XBg0mKX9v3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2023

Mailloux, who infamously sent a sexually explicit photo of a woman to his teammates without her consent when he was 17 years old, was the subject of controversy when he was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2021 draft — despite requesting not to be drafted.

Since then, both he and the Canadiens organization have taken measures, including an apology and the launch of an initiative to combat cyber sexual violence, to address the situation.

There’s also been a meeting with members of the NHL’s front office over the summer, which Mailloux was hesitant to go into detail about.

“I did have a meeting with the league. It seemed to be very positive. So, I’d like not to comment on that too much,” he said. “I’m just hoping to hear back from that soon.”

While the last three years have been a whirlwind, the the 6-foot-2 blueliner seemed optimistic about participating in the upcoming rookie tournament in Buffalo, and his future with the Canadiens.

“It’s the first time I get to put on the Canadiens jersey here. So that’s really exciting. It’s been a long time coming for me. I’m definitely happy,” Mailloux said. “My goal is to come in here and make the team.”