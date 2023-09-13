4 Montreal Canadiens players with something to prove this season

As they enter the second full year of their rebuild, the Montreal Canadiens are looking to take a major step forward on multiple fronts this season.

While last season saw them endure countless injuries and finish at the bottom of the NHL standings, things are finally beginning to look up in Habs land.

With a young roster full of potential, many players will be looking to show fans and management what they’re capable of.

With that said, here are four Canadiens players with something to prove in 2023-24.

Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault arrived in Montreal after the Canadiens claimed him off waivers in 2021. Since then, he’s surpassed everyone’s expectations.

He and Jake Allen pretty much split the crease down the middle last year. But Montembeault, who is six years his teammate’s junior, finished the season with slightly better numbers all around.

Soon after, the Becancour, Quebec, native was called upon to represent Canada at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, where he helped lead his country to a gold medal.

Now, likely the favourite going into the new season, Montembeault has the chance to solidify himself as an NHL starter for the first time in his career.

Is he up for the task?

Cole Caufield

While he’s undoubtedly the team’s most prolific goalscorer, Cole Caufield has yet to play a full NHL season.

Despite that, the 22-year-old recently signed an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension with the Canadiens.

While Caufield was on pace to be the first Canadiens player to score 40 goals in over a decade last season, his productive campaign was cut short by a season-ending injury.

Now healthy and inked long-term, Caufield will have to prove he can score regularly throughout 82 games.

Cayden Primeau

Things have been up and down for goalie Cayden Primeau since the Canadiens drafted him back in 2019.

While he’s posted some solid seasons with the Laval Rocket in the AHL — the best of which saw him log a 2.10 GAA .909 SV% — the 24-year-old has struggled to find consistency at the NHL level.

In fact, over 21 career games with the Canadiens, Primeau has only amassed three wins.

And with Montreal selecting three young goalies in the 2023 draft alone, Primeau’s AHL spot could be in danger if he doesn’t show improvement.

Juraj Slafkovsky

Drafted first overall by the Canadiens in 2022, forward Juraj Slafkovsky did not have an ideal rookie season.

With four goals and 10 points over 39 games, the Slovakian winger did not look fully comfortable with the Canadiens. As a result, many were in favour of him being sent down so he could further develop.

Before that decision could be made, though, Slafkovsky suffered a knee injury that took him out for the second half of the year.

Undoubtedly, the 19-year-old, now healthy, will be looking to up his game this fall and prove the naysayers wrong.