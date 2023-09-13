Kris Letang crashes Canadiens practice in Pittsburgh Penguins gear

With Montreal Canadiens Rookie Camp officially underway at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, both new and familiar faces are beginning to make their way to the rink.

And while the prospects were taking their physical exams on Wednesday morning, a few Canadiens regulars also hit the ice.

Within a group that included players like Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, and Alex Newhook was someone who stood out immediately.

Equipped in black and yellow socks, Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang was standing at centre ice among his Eastern Conference rivals, according to a photo snapped by journalist Raphaël Doucet.

He did wear a red jersey, though, perhaps attempting to disguise himself.

“While the recruits do their physical tests, the regulars train on the ice in Brossard…

With an intruder,” Doucet wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Pendant que les recrues font leurs tests physiques, les réguliers s’entraînent sur la glace à Brossard.

Doucet later shared a photo of Letang and a good chunk of the Habs roster listening in on instructions from recently retired Montreal forward Paul Byron.

So, what is Letang doing practicing on another team’s rink a few days before NHL camps officially open?

We’re not entirely sure. But the peculiar situation becomes a little less odd when you realize that the 36-year-old is a Montreal native and still lives here for a good chunk of the year.

As a result, it’s possible that he wanted to get an early skate in before heading to Pittsburgh for the season. Luckily for the three-time Stanley Cup champ, the Canadiens let him use their facilities.

Hopefully, he imparts some wisdom on Montreal’s young defenders before rejoining the Penguins.

Before training camp gets going near the end of the month, the Canadiens prospects will take part in the 2023 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo from September 15 to 18. The rookie tournament will also feature talent from five other NHL teams: Buffalo, Boston, New Jersey, Ottawa and Pittsburgh.