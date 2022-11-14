Grammy Award-winning Lizzo announces date for Montreal show
The three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her wildly successful 2022 tour and she’ll be swinging by Montreal.
The “Special 2our” kicks off Friday, April 21st in Knoxville and she’ll be performing at the Bell Centre on May 4, 2023, at 8 pm.
Coming off her Emmy Award win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for “About Damn Time,” she will be performing in 17 cities across North America in 2023.
Her most recent album “Special” peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”
In 2020, Osheaga nabbed Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and the Foo Fighters as headliners for the 15th edition of the summertime festival — which ended up getting cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Special 2our 2023
View this post on Instagram
- April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
- May 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- May 06 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- May 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
- June 02 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Alongside opening act Latto, tickets for the Lizzo show go on sale this Friday (November 18) at 10 am ET through evenko.