Grammy Award-winning Lizzo announces date for Montreal show

The three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her wildly successful 2022 tour and she’ll be swinging by Montreal.

The “Special 2our” kicks off Friday, April 21st in Knoxville and she’ll be performing at the Bell Centre on May 4, 2023, at 8 pm.

Coming off her Emmy Award win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for “About Damn Time,” she will be performing in 17 cities across North America in 2023.

Her most recent album “Special” peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

In 2020, Osheaga nabbed Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and the Foo Fighters as headliners for the 15th edition of the summertime festival — which ended up getting cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Special 2our 2023

April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

May 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 06 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

May 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

June 02 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Alongside opening act Latto, tickets for the Lizzo show go on sale this Friday (November 18) at 10 am ET through evenko.