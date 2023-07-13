Full list of players revealed for 2023 National Bank Open in Montreal

While tennis’ biggest stars are currently competing at Wimbledon and gearing up for the final portion of the grass court season, they will soon bring their talents to the Great White North.
Next month, some of the game’s top female players will head to Montreal while the men gather in Toronto for the 2023 National Bank Open, the country’s biggest tournament.
The National Bank Open, which acts as a crucial preparation event for the US Open, will see the likes of 41 of the top 44 female players compete, including No. 1 and 2 seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.
Last year’s winner, Simona Halep, will not return this time around, which means a new women’s champion will be crowned in Montreal.
Among this year’s Canadian participants are Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez, and Rebecca Marino, who all earned wild cards into the main draw.
Legends like 43-year-old Venus Williams and Danish player Caroline Wozniacki have also recieved wild card entry to play at IGA Stadium.
Here’s the full list of players coming to Montreal next month:
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Iga Swiatek
- Elena Rybakina
- Jessica Pegula
- Caroline Garcia
- Ons Jabeur
- Coco Gauff
- Maria Sakkari
- Petra Kvitova
- Daria Kasatkina
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Veronika Kudermetova
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Belinda Bencic
- Jennifer Brady
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Karolina Muchova
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Madison Keys
- Karolina Pliskova
- Victoria Azarenka
- Donna Vekic
- Anastasia Potapova
- Magda Linette
- Qinwen Zheng
- Anhelina Kalinina
- Bernarda Pera
- Elina Svitolina
- Elise Mertens
- Petra Martic
- Mayar Sherif
- Katerina Siniakova
- Marie Bouzkova
- Lin Zhu
- Paula Badosa
- Marta Kostyuk
- Sorana Cirstea
- Shuai Zhang
- Sloane Stephens
- Anna Blinkova
- Varvara Gracheva
- Marketa Vondrousova
- Jasmine Paolini
- Venus Williams (Top 20 WC)
- Caroline Wozniacki (Top 20 WC)
- Bianca Andreescu (WC)
- Rebecca Marino (WC)
- Leylah Annie Fernandez (WC)
The National Bank Open will take place from August 4 to 13.
Tickets for the tournament are now on sale.