Venus Williams to play in Montreal for possibly the last time ever

Montreal tennis fans will get another chance to see the legendary Venus Williams in action — and it might be their last.

Tennis Canada announced Monday that Williams, 43, has been awarded a wild card into the main draw of the National Bank Open next month in Montreal.

Williams will make her 12th appearance at the Canadian tournament, which runs from August 4 to 13. The former No. 1 seed appeared as a finalist in Montreal back in 2014 after defeating her sister Serena.

“We are excited and honoured to announce that for the first time since 2018 Venus (Williams) will be back in Montreal to play in front of our incredible fans,” said Valérie Tétreault, Tournament Director of the National Bank Open in Montreal, in a press release. “Venus continues to inspire the tennis world with her relentless effort and determination to getting back to the top of her game, and we are eager to witness her extraordinary talent

on the IGA Stadium courts.”

Since turning pro in 1994, Williams has captured 49 singles titles and reached 83 finals, more than any active female players.

As a result, the American was awarded a Top 20 Wild Card, a special distinction reserved for former World No. 1 players, those ranked inside the Top 20 in 2022, or those who have previously won a Grand Slam, WTA Finals, or a WTA 1000 tournament in singles.

This year’s tournament will also feature Danish player Caroline Wozniacki, who received the first wild card entry.

The National Bank Open organizing committee will unveil the remaining players on July 13, completing the entry list for the WTA event in Montreal. In addition, three wild cards will be allocated to Canadian players closer to the start of the tournament.