"Sickening": Montrealers are fed up as gas prices reach all-time high

On Friday, Montrealers saw local gas prices hit upwards of $1.80 per litre. But things went from bad to worse for the many who decided to hold out on filling up, as the price of fuel rose steadily, hitting a record average of 194.1/L by the end of the weekend, according to CAA.

And while gas prices are more than double what they were two years ago, the last month has seen an exuberant and momentous rise, as indicated by the following graph from GasBuddy.

Suffice to say, Montrealers are fed up and downright discouraged by the out-of-control cost of commuting. Some have even vowed to make the permanent switch to public transportation.

From the funny to the furious, here are some of our favourite social media posts about the fiasco.

A few Montréal area gas stations have gone up to 198.9/L Saturday March 5. We even have one gas station in Downtown Montréal at 219.9/L pic.twitter.com/zGzgjvRd8i — Richard Lee (@MTLWeatherRL) March 5, 2022

Gas prices in Montreal this morning. Note: per litre not per gallon. pic.twitter.com/Eme647rj52 — Kris Mychasiw (@Mychasiw) March 5, 2022

Ppl in Montreal broadcasting the gas price… take y’all asses to the metro. Everything here like 30 mins apart — Swift Homie Keon (@SwiftKID) March 4, 2022

If I was upset at gas prices in Montreal, I think I’d be extra supportive of the REM.

If there is an energy crisis in the 2030s most of suburban Montreal at that time will be able to just leave the car at home until it blew over. — PAIGE! (@SailingOnSound) March 4, 2022

Gas prices in Montreal, Quebec, Canada are nearing $2/litre. Which would make a gallon of gas in Montreal cost USD$5.83/gal. pic.twitter.com/CYeHqYFOvZ — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) March 6, 2022