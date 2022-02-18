Lecavalier reunites with St. Louis after joining Canadiens' front office

Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis have been reunited with the Montreal Canadiens.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that Lecavalier was appointed as special advisor to hockey operations nine days after St. Louis was hired as the interim head coach in Montreal.

He and St. Louis were teammates with the Tampa Bay Lightning and won a Stanley Cup with the team together in 2004.

Lecavalier, from Ile Bizard, QC and the No. 1 pick in the 1998 NHL Draft, amassed 949 points (421 goals, 528 assists) in 1,212 over 17 seasons in the NHL with the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings.

Each has his number retired by the Lightning organization.

Montreal also announced the hiring of Nick Bobrov as co-director of amateur scouting to work alongside Martin Lapointe, who remains the director of player personnel and co-director of amateur scouting.

Bobrov spent six seasons as Director of European Scouting with the New York Rangers between 2015 and 2021.