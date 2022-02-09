Canadiens hire Martin St. Louis as new interim head coach

The Montreal Canadiens have hired former NHL All-Star Martin St. Louis as their new interim head coach after firing Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are very happy to welcome Martin to the Canadiens organization,” said Hughes. “Not only are we adding an excellent hockey man, but with Martin we are bringing in a proven winner and a man whose competitive qualities are recognized by all who have crossed his path.”

According to a press release, St. Louis will address the media on Thursday, February 10 at 11:30 am, alongside executive vice-president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton, and general manager, Kent Hughes.

The Canadiens have named Martin St. Louis interim head coach.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/L4K3X65tsS — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2022

As a player, the 46-year-old won the Stanley Cup in 2004 with the Lightning and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2018.

In 1,134 career NHL games, St. Louis scored 391 goals and had 642 assists.

He was hired as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Special Teams Consultant in January of 2019.

With an 8-30-7 record the Canadiens have the worst record in the NHL this season. They are on pace for their worst season in franchise history.