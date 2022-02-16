After Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes delivered a press conference regarding the recent Tyler Toffoli trade and upcoming trade deadline, Habs forward Brendan Gallagher spoke to media about the deal and his own future with Montreal.

“It wasn’t a big surprise. We hear things as well,” said Gallagher, before calling Toffoli a “good teammate” and “really good friend” and wishing him luck in Calgary.

The Canadiens, who currently sit in last place in the entire league, are expected to sell more assets at the upcoming deadline and build towards the future.

Gallagher says he understands that more changes may be on the horizon for the club. “Obviously, we’re in a situation where players are going to be on their way out,” he said, adding that “everyone wants to put a winning team back on the ice.”

While the 29-year-old says he and his teammates “trust” what management is doing, he says the prospect of a complete rebuild is difficult to grapple with. “It’s hard to look to two, three years in the future. You want to be competitive.”

“It’s tough to grow through a season like this mentally.”

No matter how tough the road ahead is though, Gallagher says he’s been “battle-tested” over the past 10 years and is ready for more adversity. “Whatever my teammates and coaching staff need of me, that’s what I’m willing to do.”

Since being drafted by the Canadiens in 2010, Gallagher is the second-longest-serving player on the team. He says he intends to stay put. “I’ve been through a lot in this city. They’ve treated me so well. It certainly means a lot to me… It’s really hard for me to imagine leaving.”

“I love it here. I love this city. I love everything about being a Montreal Canadien, and I love winning.”