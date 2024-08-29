Leafs making push to sign ex-Habs captain Pacioretty: report

Former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty has become a bit of an NHL journeyman in recent years. And his next stop could be with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Wednesday reports from Nick Alberga and Dave Pagnotta, the Leafs are “among the teams firmly in the mix” to sign the veteran UFA before the 2024-25 season starts.

Hearing same re Leafs/Pacioretty. This would be a SPC, not a PTO, if they agree to terms. https://t.co/CNJA8Y2KWR — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) August 29, 2024

Most recently suiting up for the Washington Capitals, the 35-year-old winger seems to be garnering interest from a few NHL teams.

As per a Friday report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Pacioretty has “firm offers in hand from at least three teams.”

UFA Update: #Oilers are perusing the market for right-shot D, including Justin Schultz, Tyson Barrie and Kevin Shattenkirk, among others. Also, Max Pacioretty has firm offers in-hand from at least three teams, the veteran forward expected to make a decision soon. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 23, 2024

Drafted 22nd overall by the Habs in 2007, Pacioretty spent 10 seasons in Montreal, where he consistently posted 30-plus goal seasons. In 2018, the Connecticut native was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he recorded 151 points in 158 games over three seasons.

Pacioretty was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in a cap-clearing move by Vegas four years later, but his time there was brief as an Achilles injury kept him out for most of the 2022-23 campaign.

Last summer, he signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington and netted 23 points over 47 games.

While they lost key pieces like Tyler Bertuzzi and Ilya Samsonov to free agency, the Leafs have loaded up their roster with multiple veteran additions over the offseason, such as Chris Tanev, Jani Hakanpaa, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.