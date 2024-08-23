Ex-Habs captain Pacioretty joining third team in three years: report

In the years that have followed Max Pacioretty’s tenure as Montreal Canadiens captain, he has become quite the NHL journeyman.

Most recently suiting up for the Washington Capitals, the free-agent forward appears close to finding a new team once again.

As per a Friday report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Pacioretty, an unsigned UFA, has “firm offers in hand from at least three teams.”

The 35-year-old forward is expected to narrow down his choice soon and commit to one of the unnamed teams.

UFA Update: #Oilers are perusing the market for right-shot D, including Justin Schultz, Tyson Barrie and Kevin Shattenkirk, among others. Also, Max Pacioretty has firm offers in-hand from at least three teams, the veteran forward expected to make a decision soon. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 23, 2024

Upon being traded by the Canadiens to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Nick Suzuki, Tomas Tatar, and a draft pick in 2018, Pacioretty quickly became a key player for the expansion team. He signed a four-year, $28 million extension with Vegas in 2019, solidifying his role as a top-six forward.

Pacioretty spent four seasons with the Golden Knights, where he posted impressive numbers, including a 66-point campaign in 2019-20. However, injuries began to take their toll, forcing him to miss long stretches.

Pacioretty was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in a cap-clearing move by Vegas in the summer of 2022. Unfortunately, his time in Carolina was cut short by an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the majority of the season.

He signed a one-year $4 million contract with Washington last summer.

Selected 22nd overall by the Habs in 2007, Pacioretty has netted 326 goals and 645 points in 855 regular-season games.