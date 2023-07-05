Victor Mete lands on fourth team in five years

Woodbridge native Victor Mete saw his childhood dream with the Toronto Maple Leafs last just 11 games.

On Wednesday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Mete had signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Philadelphia Flyers on a two-way contract, after spending the 2022-23 season with his hometown team in Toronto.

Victor Mete going to Philadelphia. $775K/$450K with a $500K guarantee. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2023

Mete, a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens, has now played for four teams in the last five seasons alone, having also spent time with the Ottawa Senators from 2020-22, playing 51 games in the nation’s capital.

But despite showing some signs of promise throughout his career, the Leafs became the third team to say “thanks, but no thanks” to the 25-year-old defender.

Last week, the Leafs chose not to extend Mete a qualifying offer, along with fellow defencemen Mac Hollowell and Filip Král.

Mete has played six seasons for the three Canadian franchises in the Atlantic Division, where he has five goals, 40 assists and a plus-minus of +19 in 247 games.

With Toronto in 2022-23, he put up two assists in 11 games and averaged 13:04 per night, while also skating in six games with the Toronto Marlies, where he was held scoreless.