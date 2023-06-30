Leafs cut three players loose ahead of free agency

While it’s a routine set of business transactions, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ new boss is putting his stamp on the team’s prospect cupboard by cutting a trio of players loose.

Today, general manager Brad Treliving chose not to extend qualifying offers to defencemen Mac Hollowell, Filip Král and Victor Mete, as reported by the team.

Toronto also extended qualifying offers to a trio of players goaltender Ilya Samsonov, as well as forwards Nick Abruzzese and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, the team’s PR account tweeted out on Tuesday.

