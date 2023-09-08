L'Avenue is now more than just your go-to Montreal brunch spot

When most people think of L’Avenue, they think of one of Montreal’s top brunch spots.

But now, the iconic eatery is tackling a whole new timeslot: dinner and late-night bites.

I got to try the new menu, which was just as delicious as expected.

After years of working on the project, the restaurant debuted its menu at its Saint-Henri location, filled with dishes from cuisines as diverse as its team and the city it calls home.

In fact, what many people may not know is that LAavenue started off serving both brunch and dinner, so when the team got the chance to bring back its second sitting, they knew they had to do it right.

To start, we tried the Peruvian ceviche made with mahi mahi marinated in lime juice, aji amarillo sauce, coriander, and red onions, served with mashed sweet potatoes and chulpe corn. Then came the tuna tower, which includes tuna tartar marinated in soy, sambal, fresh ginger, chives, avocado smash and mango salsa and served with sesame wonton chips.

Both were light and refreshing, with just enough flavour to set the tone for the rest of the meal.

For our entrees, we got the family-style burrata served with caponata (a Sicilian sauce made with eggplants, tomato, onion and other vegetables), toasted croutons and pesto, and the beef brisket burger, a nine-ounce house-made ground beef brisket topped with runny cheddar, pickles, onions and lettuce and served with a side of fries and South Carolina barbeque mayonnaise.

Just as decadent and delicious as you would expect, they were the ideal balance of rich without going overboard.

Also on the menu is chicken schnitzel (breaded chicken breast served in Challah bread with coleslaw, onions, pickles, tomato and lettuce), the beefcake (rib-eye steak sautéed in Chateaubriand sauce served on a lightly buttered French toast with horseradish, arugula, fried onion, roasted mushrooms and Parmesan sauce) and ali baba guru (lamb shank slow-cooked in a blend of spices, served with oriental rice (sultanas, onions, carrots, orange zest, cucumber and pomegranate seeds), mint cream, tomato, and cucumber salsa).

To drink, grab one of five cocktails (we got the Cantarito and the Dazed and Confused Pineapple), or wines by the glass or the bottle, beer, or even bottle service.

As you would expect, L’avenue’s graffiti walls, colourful round lights, mannequin art and servers in swanky bow ties make for quite the vibe for late-night bites.

Just don’t be surprised if you find yourself back the next morning and doing it all over again.

Address: 3612 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: 438-387-3668