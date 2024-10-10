Laraque says Ryan Reaves is afraid of Canadiens enforcer Xhekaj

Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer Georges Laraque is still picking fights — on social media, at least.

While the Canadiens’ home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday featured plenty of physicality (and penalties), Laraque was quick to note that Toronto tough guy Ryan Reaves was not willing to answer the call against Habs defenceman Arber Xhekaj.

Responding to an X user who posted a clip of Xhekaj repeatedly hitting Reaves into the boards, the ex-NHL-brawler-turned-radio-host shared his thoughts.

“He’s afraid of him! After what Xhekaj did to the Leafs last game, he had to respond!” Laraque wrote, referencing the fine Xhekaj received for his confrontation with Leafs call-up Cedric Pare, who had injured Patrik Laine in the preseason.

“Xhekaj was ready for [Reaves] and was expecting him last night, Xhekaj cross-checked him twice, backed up, waited for him and he wanted nothing to do with him,” he added.

He’s afraid of him! After what Xhekaj did to the Leaf last game, he had to respond! Xhekaj was resdy formhim and was expecting him last night, Xhekaj cross checked him twice, backed up, waited for him and he wanted nothing to do with him… https://t.co/9KxH6m2dGg — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 10, 2024

While it didn’t happen last night, the two heavyweights squared off for the first time during last year’s season opener. The fight ended with the 23-year-old tipping the veteran enforcer into a net, but both players got some heavy blows in.

Arber Xhekaj doesn't like Reaves' hit on Guhle and the 2 drop the gloves pic.twitter.com/JTpbF9TV0d — Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) October 11, 2023

Now in his third season with the Canadiens, Xhekaj has quickly established himself as a physical force, leading the team in penalties for the past two years. And it’s not just Laraque taking notice of his toughness.

On a recent podcast, Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Maroon — no stranger to heavyweight battles himself — was asked to name the toughest players in the NHL. Maroon ranked the Hamilton native in his top three, right behind Reaves.

“That WiFi guy, I don’t even know how to say his name, in Montreal,” Maroon said, using one of Xhekaj’s many nicknames. “He beat the living piss out of me in Montreal.”

Besting Toronto in their first game of the season, Montreal will look to another major rivalry when they take on the Bruins in Boston tonight.