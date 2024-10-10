While he has yet to officially suit up for a game, Montreal Canadiens fans already love Patrik Laine.

They made that evident when the injured forward was introduced during the opening ceremony of Wednesday night’s home opener.

As Bell Centre announcer Michel Lacroix made his way down the Habs’ bench, Laine, who stands at 6-foot-5, was hard to miss as he emerged wearing a bedazzled purple suit and Louis Vuitton toque. Once his name was called, the Canadiens crowd let out a lasting cheer as many stood to applaud Montreal’s latest trade acquisition.

Accueil chaleureux pour Patrik Laine à Montréal 👏 Warm welcome for Patrik Laine in Montreal#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9frTQEoE86 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2024

The 26-year-old, who hasn’t played a regular season game since last December, was clearly touched as a grin came upon his face.

Laine’s wife, Jordan Leigh, echoed the warm sentiment, posting multiple Instagram stories of the moment.

“Habs family, you are literally the best,” Leigh wrote in the caption of a video she captured. “Our hearts are so full after tonight.”

Laine was injured during Montreal’s second preseason game after an awkward collision with a Toronto Maple Leafs call-up. The Finnish sniper has been diagnosed with a left knee sprain, sidelining him for an estimated two to three months.

While the injury is a setback, many feared it could have ended his season entirely.

“I’d much rather be on the ice, but I kind of dodged a bullet with the knee. It could’ve been much worse,” Laine told reporters last week.

Drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2017, Laine joined the Canadiens in an offseason trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. With 204 career goals in 480 NHL games, he brings proven scoring ability to the Habs’ lineup.

Despite injury struggles in recent years and time spent in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program, his eventual return to Montreal’s top six should provide a boost to the team’s offensive firepower.