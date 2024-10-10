Canadiens prospect Kapanen will make NHL debut tonight

We’re one game into the 2024-25 season and the Montreal Canadiens are already injecting some new blood into their lineup.

Coming off a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, the Habs announced that rookie forward Oliver Kapanen will make his NHL debut as Montreal takes on the Boston Bruins tonight.

Forward Emil Heineman will sit out in his place.

Oliver Kapanen fera ses débuts dans la LNH lors du match de jeudi contre les Bruins Oliver Kapanen will make his NHL debut on Thursday in Boston#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vhFFMuT7JD — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2024

Drafted by Montreal in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Kapanen is coming off a productive season in Finland’s top league (Liiga), where he tallied 14 goals and 34 points in 51 games.

The 21-year-old seemed to hit another gear back in June at the World Championships as he led Team Finland in goals, ranking among the tournament’s top scorers.

Logging two assists in the Canadiens’ first preseason game, the young centre had a stellar camp, allowing him to be promoted to Montreal’s NHL roster, while fellow rookie Joshua Roy was sent back down to Laval.

“[Kapanen] has been calculated on the ice,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis told reporters in Boston on Thursday. “There aren’t many things he isn’t capable of doing.”

Montreal’s first road game of the year will feature another notable lineup change as Cayden Primeau starts between the pipes following a record-breaking shutout performance from netminder Samuel Montembeault.

C'est Cayden Primeau qui gardera la cage à Boston Cayden Primeau gets the call against the Bruins#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VSp3XYJ4HZ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2024

Puck drop at TD Garden is set for 7 pm ET.